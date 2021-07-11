Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Photos and Videos from the funeral of singer Sound Sultan; his heartbroken wife Farida Fasasi breaks down
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The body of singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan, has been laid to rest. He was buried according to Islamic injunction at a cemetery in New Jersey today July 11.

His wife, Farida Fas

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sad moment Farida, wife of singer Sound Sultan, laid on his coffin at his funeral (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Sad moment Farida, wife of singer Sound Sultan, laid on his coffin at his funeral (Video)
Photos from Sound Sultan’s funeral in New Jersey, United States Lailas News:
Photos from Sound Sultan’s funeral in New Jersey, United States
Farida, Wife Of Late Singer, Sound Sultan, Laying On His Coffin At His Funeral Gist Reel:
Farida, Wife Of Late Singer, Sound Sultan, Laying On His Coffin At His Funeral
Sad moment Farida, wife of singer Sound Sultan, laid on his coffin at his funeral (Video) Naija Parrot:
Sad moment Farida, wife of singer Sound Sultan, laid on his coffin at his funeral (Video)
Heartbreaking Photos and Videos from the funeral of singer Sound Sultan in New Jersey; his heartbroken wife Farida Fasasi breaks down Republican Nigeria:
Heartbreaking Photos and Videos from the funeral of singer Sound Sultan in New Jersey; his heartbroken wife Farida Fasasi breaks down
Photos and Videos from the funeral of singer Sound Sultan; his heartbroken wife Farida Fasasi breaks down Digest Naija:
Photos and Videos from the funeral of singer Sound Sultan; his heartbroken wife Farida Fasasi breaks down


   More Picks
1 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
5 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 3 hours ago
8 Sound Sultan: Life and times of a Nigerian legend, activist - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 ‘Most of his methods are wrong’,  Gani Adams begs Ooni, Alake, others to forgive Sunday Igboho - News Breakers, 24 hours ago
10 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info