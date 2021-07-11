Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States

Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States

The funeral of late Nigerian singer Sound Sultan is currently going on in New Jersey, United States. Recall that the Read More >>

... Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogSound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United StatesThe funeral of late Nigerian singer Sound Sultan is currently going on in New Jersey, United States. Recall that the Read More >>...



News Credibility Score: 50%