Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Only 1% of Lagos residents received second dose COVID-19 vaccination –Sanwo-Olu
The Punch
- Only 1% of Lagos residents received second dose COVID-19 vaccination –Sanwo-Olu
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
COVID-19: Only 1% of Lagos residents received 2nd dose vaccination ― Sanwo-Olu
Ripples Nigeria:
Only 1% of Lagos residents received 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Sanwo-Olu
PM News:
Only 1% of Lagos residents received 2nd jab: Sanwo-Olu
The News:
COVID-19: Only 1% of Lagos residents received 2nd dose vaccination – Sanwo-Olu
News Verge:
COVID-19: Only 1% of Lagos residents received 2nd dose vaccination – Sanwo-Olu — NEWSVERGE
More Picks
1
Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
4
I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy -
Instablog 9ja,
18 hours ago
5
Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
6
COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
7
Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo -
Signal,
3 hours ago
8
Sound Sultan: Life and times of a Nigerian legend, activist -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
‘Most of his methods are wrong’, Gani Adams begs Ooni, Alake, others to forgive Sunday Igboho -
News Breakers,
24 hours ago
10
New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...