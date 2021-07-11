Post News
News at a Glance
Italy beat England to win first European championship title in 53 years
The Cable
- Italy have been crowned champions of Europe after defeating England 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time in the final of the Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Euro 2020 final: Italy beat England to end 53 years wait
The Punch:
Euro 2020 final: Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties
The Guardian:
Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties to win Euro 2020 final
Complete Sports:
Italy Beat England On Penalties To Win Euro 2020
Leadership:
Italy Beats England On Penalties To Win Euro 2020
Ripples Nigeria:
Heartbreak for England as Italy win Wembley shootout to emerge Euro 2020 champions
Independent:
England Lose Euro 2020 Final After Penalty Shootout Against Italy
Nigerian Eye:
Italy defeat England, win EURO 2020 trophy
Edujandon:
Italy beat England 4-3 on pens to lift 2nd European Championship title
Luci Post:
Euro 2020: Italy defeats Home side, England to become European Champions
The Genius Media:
Italy Defeat England To Clinch #Euro2020
Global Village Extra:
Italy Win Euro 2020, Deny England First Trophy In 55 Years
News Breakers:
Italy wins Euro 2020 after defeating England in final
More Picks
1
Tears as Sound Sultan is laid to rest [PHOTOS+VIDEO] -
Top Naija,
23 hours ago
2
Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
3
New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
4
Ohanaeze has constitutional right to monitor Nnamdi Kanu’s trial — Malami -
Vanguard News,
3 hours ago
5
Italy beat England to win first European championship title in 53 years -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
6
COVID-19: Dreaded Delta variant hits Oyo as Lagos slips into third wave -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
7
NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill -
Daily Nigerian,
9 hours ago
8
Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States -
Lailas News,
23 hours ago
9
COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu -
PM News,
4 hours ago
10
Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
