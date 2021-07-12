Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Foreign investors’ interest in Nigeria declines by 27.5%
News photo The Punch  - Foreign investors’ interest in Nigeria declines by 27.5%

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Foreign investors’ interest in Nigeria declines by 27.5% The Citizen:
Foreign investors’ interest in Nigeria declines by 27.5%
Foreign Investors’ Interest In Nigeria Drops By 27.5% In Q1, 2021 Economic Confidential:
Foreign Investors’ Interest In Nigeria Drops By 27.5% In Q1, 2021
Foreign Investors’ Interest In Nigeria Declines By 27.5% Diamond Celebrities:
Foreign Investors’ Interest In Nigeria Declines By 27.5%


   More Picks
1 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
5 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 3 hours ago
8 Sound Sultan: Life and times of a Nigerian legend, activist - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 ‘Most of his methods are wrong’,  Gani Adams begs Ooni, Alake, others to forgive Sunday Igboho - News Breakers, 24 hours ago
10 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info