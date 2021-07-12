Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sanwo-Olu Raises Alarm Over New Wave of COVID-19 Infection
News photo Signal  - Lagos State Government has raised the alarm of a possible third wave of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, following a sharp increase..

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu Raises The Alarm Over Surge In COVID-19 3rd Wave Infections Leadership:
Sanwo-Olu Raises The Alarm Over Surge In COVID-19 3rd Wave Infections
Governor Sanwo-Olu raises alarm on third wave of Covid-19 in Lagos, Imposes restrictions Oyo Gist:
Governor Sanwo-Olu raises alarm on third wave of Covid-19 in Lagos, Imposes restrictions
COVID-19 Third Wave: Lagos Government raises alarm News Wire NGR:
COVID-19 Third Wave: Lagos Government raises alarm
Sanwo-Olu Raises Alarm Over COVID-19 3rd Wave, Imposes Restrictions Global Village Extra:
Sanwo-Olu Raises Alarm Over COVID-19 3rd Wave, Imposes Restrictions
What Sanwo-Olu Said About COVID-19, Third-wave And Lockdown [Full Text] Naija News:
What Sanwo-Olu Said About COVID-19, Third-wave And Lockdown [Full Text]


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom - The News Guru, 15 hours ago
4 Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
6 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 5 hours ago
7 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 11 hours ago
8 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Bandits Say Abducted Kebbi Secondary Schoolgirls Already Married To Criminals - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info