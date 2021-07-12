Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NCDC records 12 new Covid-19 infections, 168,552 total cases
National Accord  - By CALLISTUS OFFOR, Abuja- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday announced that it has registered 12 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing [...]

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Nigeria Confirms 12 New Cases Information Nigeria:
COVID-19: Nigeria Confirms 12 New Cases
Nigeria records 12 fresh infection, tally rises to 168,552 TV360 Nigeria:
Nigeria records 12 fresh infection, tally rises to 168,552
Julia Blaise Blog:
Nigeria records 2 fresh death, 12 new cases of Coronavirus
Lagos Records No Infections as Nigeria Reports 12 New COVID19 Cases NPO Reports:
Lagos Records No Infections as Nigeria Reports 12 New COVID19 Cases
The Tide:
NCDC Announces 98 New Covid-19 Cases


   More Picks
1 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
3 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 15 hours ago
4 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 1 hour ago
5 Billionaires’ space race begins as Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity takes off with Branson aboard - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 5 hours ago
7 INEC Commissioner: Jega Blasts Buhari For Nominating Onochie, Warns Senate Against Confirming Her - Anaedo Online, 5 hours ago
8 Makinde Mourns Sound Sultan, Commiserates With Family, Iseyin Community, Entertainment Industry - Independent, 21 hours ago
9 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 9 hours ago
10 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info