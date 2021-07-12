Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video









Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Fr Ejike Mbaka, has again reacted to the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Attorney General ... Sahara Reporters - Reverend Father Ejike MbakaSpiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Fr Ejike Mbaka, has again reacted to the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.The Attorney General ...



News Credibility Score: 99%