Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


SERAP drags Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 governors, NASS members to court; seeks slashing of jumbo pay allowances
The News Guru  - SERAP drags Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 governors, NASS members to court; seeks slashing of jumbo pay allowances

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jumbo Pay: SERAP asks court to slash allowances of Buhari, govs, NASS members Vanguard News:
Jumbo Pay: SERAP asks court to slash allowances of Buhari, govs, NASS members
SERAP Asks Court To Slash Buhari, Govs, NASS Members’ Allowances Leadership:
SERAP Asks Court To Slash Buhari, Govs, NASS Members’ Allowances
Slash Buhari, govs, NASS members The Punch:
Slash Buhari, govs, NASS members' allowances, SERAP tells court
SERAP Asks Court to Slash Allowances for Buhari, Govs, NASS Members Signal:
SERAP Asks Court to Slash Allowances for Buhari, Govs, NASS Members
SERAP Asks Court To Slash Jumbo Allowances For Buhari, Govs, NASS Members The Nigeria Lawyer:
SERAP Asks Court To Slash Jumbo Allowances For Buhari, Govs, NASS Members
Slash Jumbo Allowances For Buhari, Govs, NASS Members- SERAP Asks Court Global Village Extra:
Slash Jumbo Allowances For Buhari, Govs, NASS Members- SERAP Asks Court
SERAP asks court to slash allowances of Buhari, Osinbajo, govs, NASS members Within Nigeria:
SERAP asks court to slash allowances of Buhari, Osinbajo, govs, NASS members


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom - The News Guru, 15 hours ago
4 Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
6 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 5 hours ago
7 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 11 hours ago
8 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Bandits Say Abducted Kebbi Secondary Schoolgirls Already Married To Criminals - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info