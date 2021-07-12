Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tears as Sound Sultan is laid to rest [PHOTOS+VIDEO]
Top Naija  - Late Nigerian musician, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, has been laid to rest. TopNaija earlier reported that Sound Sultan died in the early hours of Sunday, July 11 at the age of 44.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Sound Sultan laid to rest amidst tears » Mp3 Bullet:
Sound Sultan laid to rest amidst tears »
Sound Sultan Finally Laid To Rest Amid Tears (Photos, Video) iBrand TV:
Sound Sultan Finally Laid To Rest Amid Tears (Photos, Video)
Sound Sultan Laid To Rest (VIDEO) Gist Lovers:
Sound Sultan Laid To Rest (VIDEO)
Sound Sultan Laid To Rest (VIDEO) Newzandar News:
Sound Sultan Laid To Rest (VIDEO)
Jaguda.com:
Sound Sultan Laid to Rest in New Jersey | See Pictures
Sound Sultan Buried Amid Tears In US (Photos/Videos) Mojidelano:
Sound Sultan Buried Amid Tears In US (Photos/Videos)


   More Picks
1 Details of car IPOB leader, Kanu was driving when abducted from airport parking lot, others (Pictorial evidence) - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
2 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
3 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 14 hours ago
4 Sound Sultan’s last Instagram post stirs reactions - Daily Post, 1 day ago
5 BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Billionaires’ space race begins as Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity takes off with Branson aboard - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 4 hours ago
8 NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against sanitisers with Methanol - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
9 Makinde Mourns Sound Sultan, Commiserates With Family, Iseyin Community, Entertainment Industry - Independent, 19 hours ago
10 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info