Catholic Priest who was kidnapped by Boko Haram reportedly regains freedom







The Nation reported that Wada was kidnapped on June 30, 2021, along B Linda Ikeji Blog - Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Elijah Wada who was kidnapped by Boko Haram last month has reportedly regained freedom.The Nation reported that Wada was kidnapped on June 30, 2021, along B



News Credibility Score: 99%