Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Video of Ghanaian Pastor, Emmanuel Kobi Badu prophesying that England will win Euro 2020 goes viral after they lost to Italy
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video of Ghanaian Pastor, Emmanuel Kobi Badu prophesying that England will win Euro 2020 has gone viral after they lost to Italy. 

 

Kobi was heard saying that he is only doing t

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#Euro2020Final: Watch moment Ghanaian Prophet, Emmanuel Kobi, prophesied that England would defeat Italy. (Video) Yaba Left Online:
#Euro2020Final: Watch moment Ghanaian Prophet, Emmanuel Kobi, prophesied that England would defeat Italy. (Video)
PROPHESY GONE WRONG!! Watch The Viral Video Of A Pastor Prophesying That England Will Beat Italy Naija Loaded:
PROPHESY GONE WRONG!! Watch The Viral Video Of A Pastor Prophesying That England Will Beat Italy
Video of Ghanaian Pastor Prophesying That England Will Win Euro 2020 Goes Viral After They Lost to Italy Republican Nigeria:
Video of Ghanaian Pastor Prophesying That England Will Win Euro 2020 Goes Viral After They Lost to Italy
#Euro2020Final: Watch moment Ghanaian Prophet, Emmanuel Kobi, prophesied that England would defeat Italy. (Video) Naija Parrot:
#Euro2020Final: Watch moment Ghanaian Prophet, Emmanuel Kobi, prophesied that England would defeat Italy. (Video)
#Euro2020Final: Watch moment Ghanaian Prophet, Emmanuel Kobi, prophesied that England would defeat Italy. (Video) Luci Post:
#Euro2020Final: Watch moment Ghanaian Prophet, Emmanuel Kobi, prophesied that England would defeat Italy. (Video)
Video of Ghanaian Pastor Prophesying That England Will Win Euro 2020 Goes Viral After They Lost to Italy Tori News:
Video of Ghanaian Pastor Prophesying That England Will Win Euro 2020 Goes Viral After They Lost to Italy


   More Picks
1 Sound Sultan’s last Instagram post stirs reactions - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
4 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 12 hours ago
5 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 6 hours ago
6 Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
10 Buhari, Osinbajo'll clash, president's convoy attacked, I see confusion in Villa - Ayodele releases prophecies - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info