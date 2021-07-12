Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


INEC Commissioner: Jega Blasts Buhari For Nominating Onochie, Warns Senate Against Confirming Her
News photo Anaedo Online  - Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega has warned against the confirmation of Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Naija News reports that ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

INEC Job: Jega Asks Senate To Reject Onochie Information Nigeria:
INEC Job: Jega Asks Senate To Reject Onochie
Attahiru Jega warns the Senate against confirming Onochie as INEC commissioner News Wire NGR:
Attahiru Jega warns the Senate against confirming Onochie as INEC commissioner
Jega asks Senate to reject Onochie as INEC commissioner The Eagle Online:
Jega asks Senate to reject Onochie as INEC commissioner
Jega Warns Senate, DON Ladun Liadi Blog:
Jega Warns Senate, DON'T Confirm Onochie As INEC Commissioner | Ladun Liadi's Blog
INEC Job: Jega Asks Senate To Reject Onochie Infotrust News:
INEC Job: Jega Asks Senate To Reject Onochie


   More Picks
1 Details of car IPOB leader, Kanu was driving when abducted from airport parking lot, others (Pictorial evidence) - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
2 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
3 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 14 hours ago
4 Sound Sultan’s last Instagram post stirs reactions - Daily Post, 1 day ago
5 BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Billionaires’ space race begins as Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity takes off with Branson aboard - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 4 hours ago
8 NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against sanitisers with Methanol - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
9 Makinde Mourns Sound Sultan, Commiserates With Family, Iseyin Community, Entertainment Industry - Independent, 19 hours ago
10 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info