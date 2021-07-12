Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oduduwa irrevocable, no going back on agitation – Yorubas in diaspora back Sunday Igboho
News photo Daily Post  - Some Nigerians in diaspora, under the umbrella of Yoruba One Voice, YOV, has urged Sunday Igboho and other Yoruba people across the world not to relent in the campaign for self-determination for the Yoruba nation.

1 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
2 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 17 hours ago
3 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 3 hours ago
4 Billionaires’ space race begins as Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity takes off with Branson aboard - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 7 hours ago
6 INEC Commissioner: Jega Blasts Buhari For Nominating Onochie, Warns Senate Against Confirming Her - Anaedo Online, 7 hours ago
7 Makinde Mourns Sound Sultan, Commiserates With Family, Iseyin Community, Entertainment Industry - Independent, 22 hours ago
8 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 11 hours ago
9 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 South-west governors propose return to regional structure, seek LG autonomy - The Cable, 5 hours ago
