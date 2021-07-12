Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he's not his son's biological father (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Anger has trailed the death of a man who slumped allegedly after reading the result of a DNA test conducted on his son.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Igbere TV News:
Man Slumps And Die After DNA Test Showed He’s Not His Son’s Biological Father (Photos, Video)
Correct NG:
Man slumps and dies after DNA test allegedly proved he’s not his son’s biological father (Video)
Gist 36:
Man Slumps And Die After DNA Test Allegedly Showed He’s Not His Son’s Biological Father (Video)
Newzandar News:
Man slumps and dies after DNA test allegedly proved he’s not his son’s biological father (Video)
Anaedo Online:
Reactions As Man Slumps And Die After DNA Test Allegedly Showed He’s Not His Son’s Biological Father (Video)
Gist Reel:
Nigerian Man Slumps and Dies Allegedly After DNA Test Confirmed That He’s Not His Son’s Biological Father.
Tori News:
Man Slumps And Die After DNA Test Allegedly Showed He's Not His Son's Biological Father (Video)
More Picks
1
New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
2
Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States -
Lailas News,
17 hours ago
3
NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill -
Daily Nigerian,
3 hours ago
4
Billionaires’ space race begins as Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity takes off with Branson aboard -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
5
2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC -
Peoples Daily,
7 hours ago
6
INEC Commissioner: Jega Blasts Buhari For Nominating Onochie, Warns Senate Against Confirming Her -
Anaedo Online,
7 hours ago
7
Makinde Mourns Sound Sultan, Commiserates With Family, Iseyin Community, Entertainment Industry -
Independent,
22 hours ago
8
Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo -
Signal,
11 hours ago
9
COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
South-west governors propose return to regional structure, seek LG autonomy -
The Cable,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...