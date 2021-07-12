Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

South-west governors propose return to regional structure, seek LG autonomy
The Cable  - The South-west Governors Forum has proposed the conversion of the six geopolitical zones into federating units.Advertisement The governors made the proposal in a document presented to members of the national

3 hours ago
