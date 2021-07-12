Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Senator commissions ”Airtel mast” as constituency project in Osun
News photo Correct NG  - A Nigerian senator, Adelere Oriolowo, has unveiled a community base station in the Ago Owu Farm Settlement in Osun State as a constituency project.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

APC Senator commissions ”Airtel mast” as constituency project in Osun Newzandar News:
APC Senator commissions ”Airtel mast” as constituency project in Osun
APC Senator Commissions ”Airtel Mast” As Constituency Project Anaedo Online:
APC Senator Commissions ”Airtel Mast” As Constituency Project
APC Senator Commissions Airtel Mast In Osun As Community Project (Photos) Republican Nigeria:
APC Senator Commissions Airtel Mast In Osun As Community Project (Photos)
APC Senator Commissions Airtel Mast In Osun As Community Project (Photos) Gist 36:
APC Senator Commissions Airtel Mast In Osun As Community Project (Photos)
APC Senator Commissions Airtel Mast In Osun As Community Project (Photos) Tori News:
APC Senator Commissions Airtel Mast In Osun As Community Project (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he's not his son's biological father (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Nigeria records two deaths, 12 new infections Sunday - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
3 Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu - PM News, 13 hours ago
5 Rita Dominic releases stunning photos to celebrate her 46th birthday today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
7 Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Mixed Reactions As Masquerade Is Seen Dancing Inside A Church In Nigeria - Tori News, 16 hours ago
9 Lagos Court Refuses To Grant 49 Suspects Arrested At ‘Yoruba Nation’ Rally Instant Bail - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info