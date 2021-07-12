Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sound Sultan Buried In U.S, As Nigerians, Entertainers Mourn
News photo The Guardian  - The remains of the popular Nigerian music artiste, Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi, who is professionally known as Sound Sultan, who died yesterday after a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (cancer of the throat) has been buried ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
3 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 15 hours ago
4 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 1 hour ago
5 Billionaires’ space race begins as Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity takes off with Branson aboard - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 5 hours ago
7 INEC Commissioner: Jega Blasts Buhari For Nominating Onochie, Warns Senate Against Confirming Her - Anaedo Online, 5 hours ago
8 Makinde Mourns Sound Sultan, Commiserates With Family, Iseyin Community, Entertainment Industry - Independent, 21 hours ago
9 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 9 hours ago
10 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
