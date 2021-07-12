Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Italy goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma is named the Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named Euro 2020's Player of the Tournament after his penalty-saving heroics helped Italy beat England in the shootout at Wembley on Sunday night. 

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Donnarumma named Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament Daily Post:
Donnarumma named Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament
Italy keeper Donnarumma named Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament The Punch:
Italy keeper Donnarumma named Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament
Italy Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Named Player Of Euro 2020 Tournament Naija Loaded:
Italy Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Named Player Of Euro 2020 Tournament
Gianluigi Donnarumma becomes the first goalkeeper to win player of the Tournament in European championship history. Well deserved. Pulse Nigeria:
Gianluigi Donnarumma becomes the first goalkeeper to win player of the Tournament in European championship history. Well deserved.
See The Goalkeeper Named Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament (Photo) Republican Nigeria:
See The Goalkeeper Named Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament (Photo)
See The Goalkeeper Named Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament (Photo) Tori News:
See The Goalkeeper Named Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament (Photo)


   More Picks
1 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
3 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 15 hours ago
4 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 1 hour ago
5 Billionaires’ space race begins as Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity takes off with Branson aboard - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 5 hours ago
7 INEC Commissioner: Jega Blasts Buhari For Nominating Onochie, Warns Senate Against Confirming Her - Anaedo Online, 5 hours ago
8 Makinde Mourns Sound Sultan, Commiserates With Family, Iseyin Community, Entertainment Industry - Independent, 21 hours ago
9 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 9 hours ago
10 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info