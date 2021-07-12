Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, cautioned Nigerians against the use of certain hand sanitisers.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanitisers with methanol can blind, kill you - NAFDAC warns Daily Post:
Sanitisers with methanol can blind, kill you - NAFDAC warns
NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against sanitisers with Methanol – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against sanitisers with Methanol – The Sun Nigeria
Sanitizers With Methanol Can Blind, Kill You – NAFDAC Warns Naija Loaded:
Sanitizers With Methanol Can Blind, Kill You – NAFDAC Warns
NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against sanitisers with Methanol The News Guru:
NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against sanitisers with Methanol
NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against sanitisers with Methanol Prompt News:
NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against sanitisers with Methanol
Sanitisers With Methanol Can Blind, Kill You – NAFDAC Warns Sundiata Post:
Sanitisers With Methanol Can Blind, Kill You – NAFDAC Warns
NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against sanitisers with Methanol News Wire NGR:
NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against sanitisers with Methanol
Sanitisers with methanol can blind, kill you – NAFDAC warns Within Nigeria:
Sanitisers with methanol can blind, kill you – NAFDAC warns
NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Against Sanitisers With Methanol Anaedo Online:
NAFDAC Warns Nigerians Against Sanitisers With Methanol
Sanitisers With Methanol Can Blind, Kill You – NAFDAC Warns Republican Nigeria:
Sanitisers With Methanol Can Blind, Kill You – NAFDAC Warns
Sanitisers With Methanol Can Blind, Kill You – NAFDAC Warns Gist 36:
Sanitisers With Methanol Can Blind, Kill You – NAFDAC Warns
Sanitisers With Methanol Can Blind, Kill You – NAFDAC Warns Tori News:
Sanitisers With Methanol Can Blind, Kill You – NAFDAC Warns


   More Picks
1 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
3 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 15 hours ago
4 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 1 hour ago
5 Billionaires’ space race begins as Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity takes off with Branson aboard - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 5 hours ago
7 INEC Commissioner: Jega Blasts Buhari For Nominating Onochie, Warns Senate Against Confirming Her - Anaedo Online, 5 hours ago
8 Makinde Mourns Sound Sultan, Commiserates With Family, Iseyin Community, Entertainment Industry - Independent, 21 hours ago
9 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 9 hours ago
10 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info