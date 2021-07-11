Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

REVEALED: Petroleum Industry Bill Would Permit Only Dangote Refinery, NNPC To Import Fuel If Passed Into Law
Sahara Reporters  - If passed in its current form, the Senate version of the Petroleum Industry Bill will only permit two entities to import petroleum products into Nigeria: those who own active refining licenses and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited.


11 hours ago
