Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I curse South Africans with tears in my eyes - Nigerian lady cries out after everything in her shop was looted by protesting South Africans (videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian lady has cried out for help after everything in her shop was looted by protesting South Africans over the weekend.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Dabigal Blog:
“I curse South Africans with tears in my eyes” – Nigerian lady laments bitterly after her shop was looted by protesting South Africans (videos)
Naija Parrot:
“I curse South Africans with tears in my eyes” – Nigerian lady laments bitterly after her shop was looted by protesting South Africans (videos)
Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian Lady Weeps After Everything In Her Shop Was Looted By Protesting South Africans (Videos)
Gist 36:
Nigerian Lady Weeps After Everything In Her Shop Was Looted By Protesting South Africans (Videos)
Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Weeps After Everything In Her Shop Was Looted By Protesting South Africans (Videos)
More Picks
1
New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
2
Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
3
NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill -
Daily Nigerian,
4 hours ago
4
Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States -
Lailas News,
18 hours ago
5
Delta variant of COVID-19 that infects people more rapidly discovered in Oyo State -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
6
2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC -
Peoples Daily,
8 hours ago
7
Makinde Mourns Sound Sultan, Commiserates With Family, Iseyin Community, Entertainment Industry -
Independent,
24 hours ago
8
Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo -
Signal,
12 hours ago
9
Buhari, Osinbajo'll clash, president's convoy attacked, I see confusion in Villa - Ayodele releases prophecies -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
Foreign investors’ interest in Nigeria declines by 27.5% -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
