Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman makes entrance in a casket for her 50th birthday party (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - An African-American woman has gone viral after she arrived at her 50th birthday party in a casket.

 

The theme for the party was "Life after death".

 

The cele

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Woman arrives her 50th birthday party in a transparent CASKET (video) Yaba Left Online:
Woman arrives her 50th birthday party in a transparent CASKET (video)
Woman arrives venue of her 50th birthday party in a casket Lailas News:
Woman arrives venue of her 50th birthday party in a casket
MADNESS? Moment Woman Arrives Her 50th Birthday Party In A Casket [VIDEO] The Genius Media:
MADNESS? Moment Woman Arrives Her 50th Birthday Party In A Casket [VIDEO]
Woman arrives venue of her 50th Birthday Party in a Casket Luci Post:
Woman arrives venue of her 50th Birthday Party in a Casket
Woman arrives her 50th birthday party in a transparent CASKET (video) Naija Parrot:
Woman arrives her 50th birthday party in a transparent CASKET (video)


   More Picks
1 Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu - PM News, 16 hours ago
3 Mixed Reactions As Masquerade Is Seen Dancing Inside A Church In Nigeria - Tori News, 19 hours ago
4 Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he's not his son's biological father (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Rita Dominic releases stunning photos to celebrate her 46th birthday today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
8 "He is just different, no talking just action" - Nigerians react to emotional photo of Olamide consoling Sound Sultan's wife in the US - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
9 EFCC arraigns two in Jos for N900 million POS fraud - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
10 Nigerian Navy considering legal redress over trending “mischievous story” of sectional recruitment supplementary list - Global Upfront, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info