Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s policing system has failed woefully – Ekweremadu
News photo The Guardian  - Joining calls for state police, a former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, said in Lagos on Monday that Nigeria’s policing system had failed to tackle insecurity.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Nigeria’s policing system has failed, says Ekweremadu The Punch:
Insecurity: Nigeria’s policing system has failed, says Ekweremadu
Nigeria Daily Post:
Nigeria's policing system has failed to solve insecurity - Ekweremadu
Ekweremadu: Federal policing has collapsed -- it has failed woefully The Cable:
Ekweremadu: Federal policing has collapsed -- it has failed woefully
Nigeria’s policing system has failed woefully – Ekweremadu Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria’s policing system has failed woefully – Ekweremadu
Nigeria’s policing system has failed woefully – Ekweremadu National Accord:
Nigeria’s policing system has failed woefully – Ekweremadu
Nigeria’s policing system has failed woefully – Ekweremadu — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Nigeria’s policing system has failed woefully – Ekweremadu — NEWSVERGE
Nigeria’s policing system has failed to solve insecurity – Ekweremadu Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria’s policing system has failed to solve insecurity – Ekweremadu
Insecurity: Nigeria’s policing system has failed, let’s go for state police – Ekweremadu Sundiata Post:
Insecurity: Nigeria’s policing system has failed, let’s go for state police – Ekweremadu
Nigeria’s policing system has failed woefully – Ekweremadu The Eagle Online:
Nigeria’s policing system has failed woefully – Ekweremadu
Nigeria’s Policing System Has Failed Woefully – Ekweremadu The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigeria’s Policing System Has Failed Woefully – Ekweremadu


   More Picks
1 Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu - PM News, 16 hours ago
3 Mixed Reactions As Masquerade Is Seen Dancing Inside A Church In Nigeria - Tori News, 19 hours ago
4 Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he's not his son's biological father (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Rita Dominic releases stunning photos to celebrate her 46th birthday today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
8 "He is just different, no talking just action" - Nigerians react to emotional photo of Olamide consoling Sound Sultan's wife in the US - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
9 EFCC arraigns two in Jos for N900 million POS fraud - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
10 Nigerian Navy considering legal redress over trending “mischievous story” of sectional recruitment supplementary list - Global Upfront, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info