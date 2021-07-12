Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak
Daily Post  - For the second time in one month, the National Assembly has been confronted by flood caused by the leakage from the complex roofs.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Again, National Assembly Flooded As Roof Leaks Leadership:
Again, National Assembly Flooded As Roof Leaks
AGAIN! National Assembly Flooded As Complex Roofs Continue To Leak Naija Loaded:
AGAIN! National Assembly Flooded As Complex Roofs Continue To Leak
National Assembly Flooded Again The Will:
National Assembly Flooded Again
Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak Within Nigeria:
Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak
National Assembly Flooded Again As Complex Roofs Continue To Leak Tori News:
National Assembly Flooded Again As Complex Roofs Continue To Leak


   More Picks
1 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
3 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 4 hours ago
4 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 18 hours ago
5 Delta variant of COVID-19 that infects people more rapidly discovered in Oyo State - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
6 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 8 hours ago
7 Makinde Mourns Sound Sultan, Commiserates With Family, Iseyin Community, Entertainment Industry - Independent, 24 hours ago
8 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 12 hours ago
9 Buhari, Osinbajo'll clash, president's convoy attacked, I see confusion in Villa - Ayodele releases prophecies - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Foreign investors’ interest in Nigeria declines by 27.5% - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info