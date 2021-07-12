Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Chieftain, Jibrin Danbarde defects to PDP
News photo Daily Post  - Alhaji Jibrin Danbarde, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, on Monday announced his defection to the Peoples Democratic

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC chieftain defects to PDP Vanguard News:
APC chieftain defects to PDP
Why I defected to PDP -Gombe APC chieftain The Punch:
Why I defected to PDP -Gombe APC chieftain
APC chieftain defects to PDP The News Guru:
APC chieftain defects to PDP
APC chieftain Danbarde confirms defection to PDP PM News:
APC chieftain Danbarde confirms defection to PDP
APC Chieftain, Jibrin Danbarde defects to PDP Within Nigeria:
APC Chieftain, Jibrin Danbarde defects to PDP


   More Picks
1 Tears as Sound Sultan is laid to rest [PHOTOS+VIDEO] - Top Naija, 22 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
3 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Dreaded Delta variant hits Oyo as Lagos slips into third wave - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
5 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 7 hours ago
6 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
7 Lagos Court Refuses To Grant 49 Suspects Arrested At ‘Yoruba Nation’ Rally Instant Bail - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
8 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 11 hours ago
9 Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu - PM News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info