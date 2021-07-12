Post News
News at a Glance
South Africa to deploy soldiers to quell unrest over Zuma's imprisonment
The Cable
- The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it is set to deploy soldiers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Tears as Sound Sultan is laid to rest [PHOTOS+VIDEO] -
Top Naija,
22 hours ago
2
Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
3
New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
4
COVID-19: Dreaded Delta variant hits Oyo as Lagos slips into third wave -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
5
NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill -
Daily Nigerian,
7 hours ago
6
Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States -
Lailas News,
21 hours ago
7
Lagos Court Refuses To Grant 49 Suspects Arrested At ‘Yoruba Nation’ Rally Instant Bail -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
8
2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC -
Peoples Daily,
11 hours ago
9
Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
10
COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu -
PM News,
2 hours ago
