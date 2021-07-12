Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


South Africa to deploy soldiers to quell unrest over Zuma's imprisonment
The Cable  - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it is set to deploy soldiers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

South Africa deploys soldiers amid protests against Zuma’s sentence Vanguard News:
South Africa deploys soldiers amid protests against Zuma’s sentence
Jacob Zuma: South Africa Deploys Army To Quell Unrest Over Ex-president’s Jailing The Herald:
Jacob Zuma: South Africa Deploys Army To Quell Unrest Over Ex-president’s Jailing
Zuma Jailing: Army troops deployed in South Africa over spiraling unrest TV360 Nigeria:
Zuma Jailing: Army troops deployed in South Africa over spiraling unrest
South Africa deploys soldiers amid protests against Zuma’s sentence Prompt News:
South Africa deploys soldiers amid protests against Zuma’s sentence
South Africa Deploys Army to Quell Unrest Linked to Zuma Imprisonment | Investors King Investor King:
South Africa Deploys Army to Quell Unrest Linked to Zuma Imprisonment | Investors King
Africa News:
South Africa deploys military to quell unrest in Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal


   More Picks
1 Tears as Sound Sultan is laid to rest [PHOTOS+VIDEO] - Top Naija, 22 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
3 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Dreaded Delta variant hits Oyo as Lagos slips into third wave - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
5 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 7 hours ago
6 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
7 Lagos Court Refuses To Grant 49 Suspects Arrested At ‘Yoruba Nation’ Rally Instant Bail - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
8 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 11 hours ago
9 Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu - PM News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info