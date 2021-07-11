Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PDP Cautions Police against Undermining Powers of Zamfara Deputy Gov
This Day  - *Warns banks, others over dealings with Matawalle Chuks Okocha in Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condemned alleged attempt by the police to undermine the statutory powers of the…

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
3 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 4 hours ago
4 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 18 hours ago
5 Delta variant of COVID-19 that infects people more rapidly discovered in Oyo State - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
6 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 8 hours ago
7 Makinde Mourns Sound Sultan, Commiserates With Family, Iseyin Community, Entertainment Industry - Independent, 24 hours ago
8 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 12 hours ago
9 Buhari, Osinbajo'll clash, president's convoy attacked, I see confusion in Villa - Ayodele releases prophecies - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Foreign investors’ interest in Nigeria declines by 27.5% - The Punch, 16 hours ago
