Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'You stand on the shoulders of giants' ― Osinbajo tells Nigeria's Olympic Team
News photo Vanguard News  - As Team Nigeria to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics prepares to leave the shores of the country, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has called on the

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PICTORIAL: You Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants, Osinbajo Tells Nigeria’s Olympic Team Channels Television:
PICTORIAL: You Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants, Osinbajo Tells Nigeria’s Olympic Team
[FULL SPEECH] Tokyo Olympics: Channels Television:
[FULL SPEECH] Tokyo Olympics: 'You Stand On The Shoulder Of Giants', Osinbajo Tells Team Nigeria
Tokyo Olympics: Osinbajo Charges Team Nigeria To Replicate Past Successes Leadership:
Tokyo Olympics: Osinbajo Charges Team Nigeria To Replicate Past Successes
Osinbajo to Nigeria’s Olympics team: “You stand on the shoulders of giants” Encomium Magazine:
Osinbajo to Nigeria’s Olympics team: “You stand on the shoulders of giants”
Osinbajo To Nigeria’s Olympics Team: You Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants News Probe:
Osinbajo To Nigeria’s Olympics Team: You Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants


   More Picks
1 Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu - PM News, 16 hours ago
3 Mixed Reactions As Masquerade Is Seen Dancing Inside A Church In Nigeria - Tori News, 19 hours ago
4 Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he's not his son's biological father (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Rita Dominic releases stunning photos to celebrate her 46th birthday today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
8 "He is just different, no talking just action" - Nigerians react to emotional photo of Olamide consoling Sound Sultan's wife in the US - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
9 EFCC arraigns two in Jos for N900 million POS fraud - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
10 Nigerian Navy considering legal redress over trending “mischievous story” of sectional recruitment supplementary list - Global Upfront, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info