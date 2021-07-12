EFCC arraigns two in Jos for N900 million POS fraud

EFCC arraigns two in Jos for N900 million POS fraud



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned two persons before Justice D. V Agishi of the Federal High Court, Jos, Plateau State, on a 31-count ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineEFCC arraigns two in Jos for N900 million POS fraudThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned two persons before Justice D. V Agishi of the Federal High Court, Jos, Plateau State, on a 31-count ...



News Credibility Score: 99%