Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Man Living Abroad Slumps, Dies immediately After DNA Proved He’s Not The Biological Father Of His Son
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Report reaching us has it that an unknown Nigerian man slumped and died shortly after DNA test revealed that  he’s not the biological father of his son.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Man slumps and dies after DNA test allegedly showed he’s not his son’s biological father Yaba Left Online:
Man slumps and dies after DNA test allegedly showed he’s not his son’s biological father
Man Slumps , Dies After DNA Test Showed He Wasn’t His Son’s Biological Father Uju Edochie's Blog:
Man Slumps , Dies After DNA Test Showed He Wasn’t His Son’s Biological Father
Man Slumps And Die After DNA Test Shows He’s Not His Son’s Biological Father | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man Slumps And Die After DNA Test Shows He’s Not His Son’s Biological Father | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Man Slumps And Dies After DNA Test Allegedly Showed He’s Not His Son’s Biological Father Fresh Reporters:
Man Slumps And Dies After DNA Test Allegedly Showed He’s Not His Son’s Biological Father
Man slumps and dies after DNA test allegedly showed he’s not his son’s Biological Father Luci Post:
Man slumps and dies after DNA test allegedly showed he’s not his son’s Biological Father
Man slumps and dies after DNA test allegedly showed he’s not his son’s biological father Naija Parrot:
Man slumps and dies after DNA test allegedly showed he’s not his son’s biological father
Nigerian Man Living Abroad Slumps And Dies immediately After DNA Proved He’s Not The Biological Father Of His Son (Watch Video) Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian Man Living Abroad Slumps And Dies immediately After DNA Proved He’s Not The Biological Father Of His Son (Watch Video)
Man dies moment after DNA test reveals he’s not the biological father of his ‘son’ Kemi Filani Blog:
Man dies moment after DNA test reveals he’s not the biological father of his ‘son’


   More Picks
1 Tears as Sound Sultan is laid to rest [PHOTOS+VIDEO] - Top Naija, 23 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
4 Ohanaeze has constitutional right to monitor Nnamdi Kanu’s trial — Malami - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
5 Italy beat England to win first European championship title in 53 years - The Cable, 22 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Dreaded Delta variant hits Oyo as Lagos slips into third wave - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
7 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 9 hours ago
8 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 23 hours ago
9 COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu - PM News, 4 hours ago
10 Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info