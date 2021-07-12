Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Press Council: I’ll Kill Any Bill Seeking To Gag The Press – Gbajabiamila
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
I’ll not be party to any Press-gagging bill –Gbajabiamila
Daily Post:
I’ll not be party to any press gagging bill – Gbajabiamila
Ripples Nigeria:
Count me out of any move to gag media in Nigeria – Gbajabiamila
The Nigeria Lawyer:
I’ll Not Be Party To Any Press Gagging Bill — Gbajabiamila
Pulse Nigeria:
'Freedom of expression is limited,' Gbajabiamila speaks on Press Council Bill
News Breakers:
NASS won't allow bill that seeks to gag press - Gbajabiamila
Republican Nigeria:
I’ll not be party to any press gagging bill – Gbajabiamila
Infotrust News:
I’ll Not Be Party To Any Press Gagging Bill – Gbajabiamila
Kemi Filani Blog:
I will not be part of any plot to gag media - Speaker, Gbajabiamila
More Picks
1
Ohanaeze has constitutional right to monitor Nnamdi Kanu’s trial — Malami -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
2
Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
3
Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he's not his son's biological father (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu -
PM News,
7 hours ago
5
COVID-19: Dreaded Delta variant hits Oyo as Lagos slips into third wave -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
6
NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill -
Daily Nigerian,
12 hours ago
7
Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
8
Lagos Court Refuses To Grant 49 Suspects Arrested At ‘Yoruba Nation’ Rally Instant Bail -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
9
2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC -
Peoples Daily,
16 hours ago
10
Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...