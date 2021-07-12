Post News
News at a Glance
Socialite Dencia loses her sister after a 3-year battle with brain cancer [Swipe]
Instablog 9ja
- Socialite Dencia loses her sister after a 3-year battle with brain cancer [Swipe]
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Socialite Dencia loses her sister to brain cancer
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Dencia Loses Sister After 3 Years Of Battle Against Cancer
Talk Glitz:
Socialite, Dencia Loses Sister To Brain Cancer
Naija Parrot:
Socialite Dencia loses her sister to brain cancer
Luci Post:
Socialite, Dencia loses her sister to Brain Cancer
More Picks
1
Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he's not his son's biological father (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
3
COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu -
PM News,
14 hours ago
4
Rita Dominic releases stunning photos to celebrate her 46th birthday today -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
6
Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
Mixed Reactions As Masquerade Is Seen Dancing Inside A Church In Nigeria -
Tori News,
17 hours ago
8
EFCC arraigns two in Jos for N900 million POS fraud -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
9
Lagos Court Refuses To Grant 49 Suspects Arrested At ‘Yoruba Nation’ Rally Instant Bail -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
10
2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC -
Peoples Daily,
23 hours ago
