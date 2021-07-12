Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ISWAP/Boko Haram: ‘I’m very much in charge’ - Gov Zulum reacts to appointment of new governor in Borno
News photo Daily Post  - Governor Babagana Zulum has reacted to reports that Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), has appointed a new governor identified as Abba Gana

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I know nothing about ISWAP appointing governor, I’m in charge in Borno ― Zulum Nigerian Tribune:
I know nothing about ISWAP appointing governor, I’m in charge in Borno ― Zulum
ISWAP report of appointing its own governor in Borno not authenticated — Zulum Vanguard News:
ISWAP report of appointing its own governor in Borno not authenticated — Zulum
Borno: I know nothing about ISWAP appointing governor, The Sun:
Borno: I know nothing about ISWAP appointing governor,
‘I’m very much in charge,’ Zulum reacts to appointment of governor by Boko Haram, ISWAP in Borno Ripples Nigeria:
‘I’m very much in charge,’ Zulum reacts to appointment of governor by Boko Haram, ISWAP in Borno
ISWAP: I’m Fully In Charge – Zulum Speaks On ‘Second Governor’ In Borno State Naija News:
ISWAP: I’m Fully In Charge – Zulum Speaks On ‘Second Governor’ In Borno State


   More Picks
1 Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he's not his son's biological father (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu - PM News, 14 hours ago
4 Rita Dominic releases stunning photos to celebrate her 46th birthday today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
6 Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Mixed Reactions As Masquerade Is Seen Dancing Inside A Church In Nigeria - Tori News, 17 hours ago
8 EFCC arraigns two in Jos for N900 million POS fraud - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
9 Lagos Court Refuses To Grant 49 Suspects Arrested At ‘Yoruba Nation’ Rally Instant Bail - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
10 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info