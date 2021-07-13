Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Information Blackout: Major Nigerian newspapers engage in joint front-page protest for press freedom (Photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Most major #Nigerian newspapers on Monday, July 12, put out the same frontpage headline in protest against proposed controversial press and media Bills from the Federal Government of Nigeria
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Nigerian Navy considering legal redress over trending “mischievous story” of sectional recruitment supplementary list -
Global Upfront,
20 hours ago
2
COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu -
PM News,
22 hours ago
3
Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Rita Dominic releases stunning photos to celebrate her 46th birthday today -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
"He is just different, no talking just action" - Nigerians react to emotional photo of Olamide consoling Sound Sultan's wife in the US -
Gist Reel,
1 day ago
6
Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100 -
Too Xclusive,
15 hours ago
7
EFCC arraigns two in Jos for N900 million POS fraud -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
8
VP Osinbajo unveils team Nigeria?s official outfit to Tokyo Olympics, sends forth athletes (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
49 Yoruba nation agitators to remain in detention as court fixes July 27 for bail hearing -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
10
Gov Obaseki speaks on returning to APC -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
