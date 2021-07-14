Post News
News at a Glance
COVID-19: Govt denies Delta variant killed two in Oyo
Daily Post
- Olabode Ladipo, the Oyo State Incident Manager and Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre, says it is misleading to say COVID-19 Delta variant has killed two persons in the state.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
COVID-19 Delta variant kills two in Oyo State
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Delta variant of COVID19 kills two in Oyo
The Trent:
2 Die Of Delta Variant Of Covid-19 In Oyo
The Dabigal Blog:
COVID-19: Govt denies Delta variant killed two in Oyo
The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: I didn’t say Delta Variant killed two in Oyo- Official
Prompt News:
COVID-19: I didn’t say Delta Variant killed 2 in Oyo- Official
Oyo Gist:
Two residents of Oyo State that contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19 are dead
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Delta Variant Of Covid-19 Kills Two In Oyo | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
COVID-19: Delta variant now in Oyo
Republican Nigeria:
COVID-19 Delta Variant Kills Two In Oyo
Tori News:
COVID-19 Delta Variant Kills Two In Oyo
1
Australia defeat Nigeria’s D'Tigers 108-69 in Basketball -
Oyo Gist,
23 hours ago
2
Lone PDP lawmaker in Kwara assembly suspended after criticizing Governor AbdulRazaq -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Nigeria’ll deploy robots, artificial intelligence to fight crime, says Senate -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
4
VIDEO: ‘God Showed Me 26 Years Ago How Nnamdi Kanu Would Lead Biafra’ – Cleric Says No Man Can Stop Him -
The Herald,
15 hours ago
5
Wizkid and Tems “Essence” debuts at No. 82 on Billboard Hot 100 -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
6
World Bank commends Yahaya Bello over refund of $4.63m surplus funds -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
7
Pope Francis leaves hospital after operation -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
8
Only 1.09m Nigerian electricity consumers are using pre-paid meters – NERC -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
9
Nigeria's basketball team pay touching tribute to late Sound Sultan before warm-up game against Australia -
Legit,
22 hours ago
10
What Bishop Kukah told US Congress about Buhari govt -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
