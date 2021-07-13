Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Brenda Ataga, Wife Of Super TV CEO Demands N1billion Compensation From Media House Over Libellous Report
KOKO TV Nigeria  - Brenda Ataga, the wife of the late Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga who was allegedly murdered by Chidinma Ojukwu is demanding the sum of N1billion as compensation from a news outlet over libellous reports stating she had a hand in the death of her husband.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

