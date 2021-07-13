Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jihadists wipe out all male Christians in two Nigerien towns, women flee
News photo PM News  - Jihadists in Niger Republic have wiped out all the male Christians in Fantio and Dolbel, two towns in the Tillabéri region in the south west.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jihadists attack two Niger towns, kill all male Christians, destroy Catholic Church Daily Post:
Jihadists attack two Niger towns, kill all male Christians, destroy Catholic Church
Jihadists wipe out all male Christians in two Nigerien towns, women flee The News Guru:
Jihadists wipe out all male Christians in two Nigerien towns, women flee
Jihadists wipe out all male Christians in two Nigerien towns, women flee See Naija:
Jihadists wipe out all male Christians in two Nigerien towns, women flee
Jihadists kill all male Christians, destroy Catholic Church in two Nigerien towns Within Nigeria:
Jihadists kill all male Christians, destroy Catholic Church in two Nigerien towns
Jihadists Wipe Out All Male Christians In 2 Niger Republic Towns, Women Flee Tori News:
Jihadists Wipe Out All Male Christians In 2 Niger Republic Towns, Women Flee


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Navy considering legal redress over trending “mischievous story” of sectional recruitment supplementary list - Global Upfront, 15 hours ago
2 COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu - PM News, 17 hours ago
3 Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Rita Dominic releases stunning photos to celebrate her 46th birthday today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Mixed Reactions As Masquerade Is Seen Dancing Inside A Church In Nigeria - Tori News, 20 hours ago
7 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
8 Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100 - Too Xclusive, 11 hours ago
9 "He is just different, no talking just action" - Nigerians react to emotional photo of Olamide consoling Sound Sultan's wife in the US - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
10 EFCC arraigns two in Jos for N900 million POS fraud - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info