Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100
Too Xclusive
- He changed his name to ‘Big Wiz’ for a reason… Nigerian music star, Wizkid has made history again. His Song...
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Tems makes first debut as Wizkid’s 'Essence' makes Billboard hot 100
Jaguda.com:
Wizkid and Tems’ ‘Essence’ Debuts on Billboard Hot 100 Chart at No. 82
Tunde Ednut:
Wizkid and Tems’ ‘Essence’ Debuts at No. 82 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Naija on Point:
Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ Hits The Billboard Hot 100, Debuts At No.82
Newzandar News:
Tems makes first debut as Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ makes Billboard hot 100
Naija Showbiz:
‘Essence’ by Wizkid becomes first Nigerian song to make Billboard’s Hot 100
More Picks
1
Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he's not his son's biological father (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
COVID-19: Nigeria records two deaths, 12 new infections Sunday -
Premium Times,
22 hours ago
3
Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
4
COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu -
PM News,
13 hours ago
5
Rita Dominic releases stunning photos to celebrate her 46th birthday today -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
7
Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
Mixed Reactions As Masquerade Is Seen Dancing Inside A Church In Nigeria -
Tori News,
16 hours ago
9
Lagos Court Refuses To Grant 49 Suspects Arrested At ‘Yoruba Nation’ Rally Instant Bail -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
10
2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC -
Peoples Daily,
22 hours ago
