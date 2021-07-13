Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100
News photo Too Xclusive  - He changed his name to ‘Big Wiz’ for a reason… Nigerian music star, Wizkid has made history again. His Song...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tems makes first debut as Wizkid’s Daily Post:
Tems makes first debut as Wizkid’s 'Essence' makes Billboard hot 100
Wizkid and Tems’ ‘Essence’ Debuts on Billboard Hot 100 Chart at No. 82 Jaguda.com:
Wizkid and Tems’ ‘Essence’ Debuts on Billboard Hot 100 Chart at No. 82
Wizkid and Tems’ ‘Essence’ Debuts at No. 82 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart Tunde Ednut:
Wizkid and Tems’ ‘Essence’ Debuts at No. 82 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ Hits The Billboard Hot 100, Debuts At No.82 Naija on Point:
Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ Hits The Billboard Hot 100, Debuts At No.82
Tems makes first debut as Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ makes Billboard hot 100 Newzandar News:
Tems makes first debut as Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ makes Billboard hot 100
‘Essence’ by Wizkid becomes first Nigerian song to make Billboard’s Hot 100 Naija Showbiz:
‘Essence’ by Wizkid becomes first Nigerian song to make Billboard’s Hot 100


   More Picks
1 Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he's not his son's biological father (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Nigeria records two deaths, 12 new infections Sunday - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
3 Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu - PM News, 13 hours ago
5 Rita Dominic releases stunning photos to celebrate her 46th birthday today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
7 Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Mixed Reactions As Masquerade Is Seen Dancing Inside A Church In Nigeria - Tori News, 16 hours ago
9 Lagos Court Refuses To Grant 49 Suspects Arrested At ‘Yoruba Nation’ Rally Instant Bail - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info