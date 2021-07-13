Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Troops halt terrorists’ attempt to abduct commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians
The Herald  - The troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai, deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, have rescued 17 civilians from being kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Troops halt terrorists’ attempt to abduct commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians Vanguard News:
Troops halt terrorists’ attempt to abduct commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians
Boko Haram: Troops halt attempt to kidnap commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians Daily Post:
Boko Haram: Troops halt attempt to kidnap commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians
Troops rescue 17 people kidnapped by Boko Haram in Borno The Cable:
Troops rescue 17 people kidnapped by Boko Haram in Borno
Troops foil terrorists’ attempt to abduct commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Troops foil terrorists’ attempt to abduct commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians – The Sun Nigeria
Troops halt terrorists’ attempt to abduct commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Troops halt terrorists’ attempt to abduct commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians — NEWSVERGE
Troops halt Boko Haram Pulse Nigeria:
Troops halt Boko Haram's attempt to kidnap commuters in Borno
Troops abort kidnap of bus passengers by Boko Haram PM News:
Troops abort kidnap of bus passengers by Boko Haram
Troops foil kidnap attempt, rescue 17 civilians in Borno The Eagle Online:
Troops foil kidnap attempt, rescue 17 civilians in Borno
Troops rescue 17 commuters from Boko Haram terrorists in Borno The News:
Troops rescue 17 commuters from Boko Haram terrorists in Borno
Boko Haram: Troops halt attempt to kidnap commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians Nigerian Eye:
Boko Haram: Troops halt attempt to kidnap commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians
Troops halt terrorists’ attempt to abduct commuters in Borno The Point:
Troops halt terrorists’ attempt to abduct commuters in Borno
NO BOKO HARAM WAS ARRESTED AS ARMY TROOP HALTS ATTEMPT TO KIDNAP COMMUTERS IN BORNO STATE Nigeria Breaking News:
NO BOKO HARAM WAS ARRESTED AS ARMY TROOP HALTS ATTEMPT TO KIDNAP COMMUTERS IN BORNO STATE
Troops Halt Terrorists’ Attempt To Abduct Commuters In Borno The New Diplomat:
Troops Halt Terrorists’ Attempt To Abduct Commuters In Borno
Troops Rescue Civilians From Boko Haram After Gun Battle In Borno Naija News:
Troops Rescue Civilians From Boko Haram After Gun Battle In Borno


   More Picks
1 Troops halt terrorists’ attempt to abduct commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians - The Herald, 14 hours ago
2 Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100 - Too Xclusive, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria will always support a united Cameroon ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
4 Tokyo 2020: Nigeria's D'Tigers beat Argentina 94-71 2 days after upsetting United States basketball team - Legit, 12 hours ago
5 UPDATED: One killed, three others feared dead in Air Force, traders clash - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 Why I didn’t join Sunday Igboho’s Yoruba Nation protests, by Gani Adams - The Nation, 8 hours ago
7 Nigerian couple celebrate birth of their triplets after 15 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 President Buhari extols African peer review, says it is good for democracy - National Accord, 9 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Declare state of emergency on unemployment - Reps tell Buhari - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 Senate moves to stop JAMB from admitting candidates below 18 years - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info