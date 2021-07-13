Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actor Emeka Amakeze berates colleagues complaining about people not being celebrated when they are alive
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor Emeka Amakeze has berated his colleagues for complaining about people not being celebrated when they are alive.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actor Emeka Amakeze slams colleagues nagging about not being celebrated while they are alive Ripples Nigeria:
Actor Emeka Amakeze slams colleagues nagging about not being celebrated while they are alive
Actor Emeka Amakeze Blasts Celebrities Complaining About People Celebrating Only The Dead Information Nigeria:
Actor Emeka Amakeze Blasts Celebrities Complaining About People Celebrating Only The Dead
Actor Emeka Amakeze slams his colleagues complaining about people only celebrating others when they are dead Instablog 9ja:
Actor Emeka Amakeze slams his colleagues complaining about people only celebrating others when they are dead
"You have 200k followers but you follow only 5k people" - Actor Emeka Amakeze slams celebrities Gist Reel:
"You have 200k followers but you follow only 5k people" - Actor Emeka Amakeze slams celebrities
Actor Emeka Amakeze berates colleagues complaining about people not being celebrated when they are alive Monte Oz Live:
Actor Emeka Amakeze berates colleagues complaining about people not being celebrated when they are alive


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Navy considering legal redress over trending “mischievous story” of sectional recruitment supplementary list - Global Upfront, 23 hours ago
2 Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100 - Too Xclusive, 18 hours ago
3 Tokyo 2020: Nigeria's D'Tigers beat Argentina 94-71 2 days after upsetting United States basketball team - Legit, 9 hours ago
4 VP Osinbajo unveils team Nigeria?s official outfit to Tokyo Olympics, sends forth athletes (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria will always support a united Cameroon ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
6 Gov Obaseki speaks on returning to APC - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerian couple celebrate birth of their triplets after 15 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Senate moves to stop JAMB from admitting candidates below 18 years - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Why I didn’t join Sunday Igboho’s Yoruba Nation protests, by Gani Adams - The Nation, 5 hours ago
10 FG commences construction of Kaduna-Kano rail — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info