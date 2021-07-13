Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Naira Marley’s Internet Fraud Case Adjourned For 85 Days
Gist 36  - Naira Marley The alleged  Internet fraud trial of Nigerian artiste, Afeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has been adjourned by a Federal High Court in Lagos for 85 days.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

