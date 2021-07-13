Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fuel price to increase after Buhari signs PIB Bill
News photo Daily Post  - Fuel subsidy in Nigeria will end when President Muhammadu Buhari signs the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), according to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva. Sylva stated this on Monday while speaking at the ...

4 hours ago
