News at a Glance
Six men arrested for inserting stick into anus of 16-year-old suspected thief
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Six men have been arrested at Agogo in Ashanti Region of Ghana, for inserting a thick long stick into the anus of a 16-year-old boy suspected to be a thief.
The suspects identifi
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Six men in trouble after inserting long stick into anus of a 16-year-old boy
Within Nigeria:
Six arrested for inserting stick into anus of 16-year-old suspected thief in Ghana
Republican Nigeria:
Police Arrest Six Men For Inserting Stick Into An*s Of 16-year-old Suspected Thief
Naija News:
Six Men In Trouble After Inserting Long Stick Into Anus Of A 16-Year-Old Boy
Tori News:
Police Arrest Six Men For Inserting Stick Into An*s Of 16-year-old Suspected Thief
More Picks
1
Nigerian Navy considering legal redress over trending “mischievous story” of sectional recruitment supplementary list -
Global Upfront,
21 hours ago
2
COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu -
PM News,
24 hours ago
3
Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100 -
Too Xclusive,
17 hours ago
5
VP Osinbajo unveils team Nigeria?s official outfit to Tokyo Olympics, sends forth athletes (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Gov Obaseki speaks on returning to APC -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Insecurity: Lagos Assembly Urges Sanwo-Olu To Equip Neighbourhood Watch Personnel -
Independent,
1 day ago
8
Senate moves to stop JAMB from admitting candidates below 18 years -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
FG commences construction of Kaduna-Kano rail — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
5 hours ago
10
Governor Sanwo-Olu Arrests Suspected Traffic Robbers In Ojota (Photos) -
Fresh Reporters,
6 hours ago
