Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I’m the richest Nollywood actor and I don’t pay tithe” – Actor, Zubby Michael brags (video)
Yaba Left Online  - Popular Nigerian actor and movie producer, Zubby Michael, has claimed that he is the biggest and richest Nollywood actor.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Video: I’m the richest actor, but I use 10% to help people instead of paying tithe in church – Zubby Michael Correct NG:
Video: I’m the richest actor, but I use 10% to help people instead of paying tithe in church – Zubby Michael
I’m The Biggest And Richest Actor In Africa – Zubby Micheal KOKO TV Nigeria:
I’m The Biggest And Richest Actor In Africa – Zubby Micheal
“I’m the richest Nollywood actor and I don’t pay tithe” – Actor, Zubby Michael brags (video) Naija Parrot:
“I’m the richest Nollywood actor and I don’t pay tithe” – Actor, Zubby Michael brags (video)
"I Gist Reel:
"I'm the biggest actor in the Africa, but I don't pay tithe" - Actor Zubby Micheal (Video)
“I’m The Richest Nollywood Actor And I Don Tori News:
“I’m The Richest Nollywood Actor And I Don't Pay Tithe” – Actor, Zubby Michael Brags (Video)


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Navy considering legal redress over trending “mischievous story” of sectional recruitment supplementary list - Global Upfront, 18 hours ago
2 COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu - PM News, 21 hours ago
3 ''Has anybody seen Nnamdi Kanu kill anybody? He?s not a murderer''- Fr Mbaka calls for the release of Nnamdi Kanu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Rita Dominic releases stunning photos to celebrate her 46th birthday today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Mixed Reactions As Masquerade Is Seen Dancing Inside A Church In Nigeria - Tori News, 23 hours ago
8 "He is just different, no talking just action" - Nigerians react to emotional photo of Olamide consoling Sound Sultan's wife in the US - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
9 Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100 - Too Xclusive, 14 hours ago
10 EFCC arraigns two in Jos for N900 million POS fraud - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info