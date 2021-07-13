Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Press must be free, open – Gov Diri
News photo Daily Post  - Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has stressed the need for press freedom in Nigeria, noting that absolute freedom does not exist anywhere. He however emphasised that the press must be free and open.

