Buhari Submits 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Frame To Senate
The Will  - July 13, (THEWILL) - President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) to the Senate for consideration and approval.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Nigerian Navy considering legal redress over trending “mischievous story” of sectional recruitment supplementary list - Global Upfront, 21 hours ago
2 COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu - PM News, 24 hours ago
3 Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100 - Too Xclusive, 17 hours ago
5 VP Osinbajo unveils team Nigeria?s official outfit to Tokyo Olympics, sends forth athletes (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Gov Obaseki speaks on returning to APC - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Lagos Assembly Urges Sanwo-Olu To Equip Neighbourhood Watch Personnel - Independent, 1 day ago
8 Senate moves to stop JAMB from admitting candidates below 18 years - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 FG commences construction of Kaduna-Kano rail — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 5 hours ago
10 Governor Sanwo-Olu Arrests Suspected Traffic Robbers In Ojota (Photos) - Fresh Reporters, 6 hours ago
