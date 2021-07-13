Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari extols African peer review, says it is good for democracy
News photo National Accord  - President Muhammadu Buhari pledged in Abuja on Tuesday that Nigeria would continue to support the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM). This, he said, would promote [...]

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari: Peer review of Nigeria The Cable:
Buhari: Peer review of Nigeria's governance good for our democracy
President Buhari Pledges Support For African Peer Review Mechanism Channels Television:
President Buhari Pledges Support For African Peer Review Mechanism
Peer review of governance, sociology-economic system good for Nigeria’s democracy ― Buhari Nigerian Tribune:
Peer review of governance, sociology-economic system good for Nigeria’s democracy ― Buhari
Peer review of Nigeria’s governance, socio-economic system good for democracy - Buhari The Sun:
Peer review of Nigeria’s governance, socio-economic system good for democracy - Buhari
Peer Review Good for Our Democracy – Buhari Signal:
Peer Review Good for Our Democracy – Buhari
President Buhari extols African peer review, says it is good for democracy Prompt News:
President Buhari extols African peer review, says it is good for democracy
President Buhari extols African peer review, says it is good for democracy News Diary Online:
President Buhari extols African peer review, says it is good for democracy
Buhari pledges support for African Peer Review Mechanism The Eagle Online:
Buhari pledges support for African Peer Review Mechanism
Buhari pledges support for African Peer Review Mechanism PM News:
Buhari pledges support for African Peer Review Mechanism
AU-African Peer Review Mechanism begins mission in Nigeria, Buhari pledges support Global Upfront:
AU-African Peer Review Mechanism begins mission in Nigeria, Buhari pledges support
President Buhari pledges support for African Peer Review Mechanism Core TV News:
President Buhari pledges support for African Peer Review Mechanism


   More Picks
1 Troops halt terrorists’ attempt to abduct commuters in Borno, rescue 17 civilians - The Herald, 14 hours ago
2 Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100 - Too Xclusive, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria will always support a united Cameroon ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
4 Tokyo 2020: Nigeria's D'Tigers beat Argentina 94-71 2 days after upsetting United States basketball team - Legit, 12 hours ago
5 UPDATED: One killed, three others feared dead in Air Force, traders clash - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 Why I didn’t join Sunday Igboho’s Yoruba Nation protests, by Gani Adams - The Nation, 8 hours ago
7 Nigerian couple celebrate birth of their triplets after 15 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 President Buhari extols African peer review, says it is good for democracy - National Accord, 9 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Declare state of emergency on unemployment - Reps tell Buhari - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 Senate moves to stop JAMB from admitting candidates below 18 years - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info