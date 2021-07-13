Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Solider allegedly r*pes, k*lls girlfriend and cut off her finger over alleged cheating
News photo Instablog 9ja  - A Nigerian soldier, identified as Jay Matol, has been accused of rping and klling his girlfriend, Ugadu Jennifer, over allegations of cheating.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Solider allegedly rapes and murders his girlfriend then cuts off her finger over alleged cheating Linda Ikeji Blog:
Solider allegedly rapes and murders his girlfriend then cuts off her finger over alleged cheating
Solider allegedly rapes and murders his girlfriend then cuts off her finger over alleged cheating Digest Naija:
Solider allegedly rapes and murders his girlfriend then cuts off her finger over alleged cheating
Solider Allegedly Rapes, Murders Fiancee & Cuts Off Her Finger Over Alleged Cheating Naija on Point:
Solider Allegedly Rapes, Murders Fiancee & Cuts Off Her Finger Over Alleged Cheating
Soldier Allegedly Murders Girlfriend Then Cuts Off Her Finger Over Alleged Cheating (Photos) Republican Nigeria:
Soldier Allegedly Murders Girlfriend Then Cuts Off Her Finger Over Alleged Cheating (Photos)
Soldier allegedly rapes, kills girlfriend then cut off her finger over cheating scandal 1st for Credible News:
Soldier allegedly rapes, kills girlfriend then cut off her finger over cheating scandal
Soldier Allegedly Rapes And Murder His Girlfriend Then cut Off Her Finger. Gist Reel:
Soldier Allegedly Rapes And Murder His Girlfriend Then cut Off Her Finger.
Solider Allegedly Murders Girlfriend Then Cuts Off Her Finger Over Alleged Cheating (Photos) Tori News:
Solider Allegedly Murders Girlfriend Then Cuts Off Her Finger Over Alleged Cheating (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Navy considering legal redress over trending “mischievous story” of sectional recruitment supplementary list - Global Upfront, 23 hours ago
2 Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100 - Too Xclusive, 18 hours ago
3 Tokyo 2020: Nigeria's D'Tigers beat Argentina 94-71 2 days after upsetting United States basketball team - Legit, 9 hours ago
4 VP Osinbajo unveils team Nigeria?s official outfit to Tokyo Olympics, sends forth athletes (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria will always support a united Cameroon ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
6 Gov Obaseki speaks on returning to APC - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerian couple celebrate birth of their triplets after 15 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Senate moves to stop JAMB from admitting candidates below 18 years - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Why I didn’t join Sunday Igboho’s Yoruba Nation protests, by Gani Adams - The Nation, 5 hours ago
10 FG commences construction of Kaduna-Kano rail — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info