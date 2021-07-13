Post News
News at a Glance
Solider allegedly r*pes, k*lls girlfriend and cut off her finger over alleged cheating
Instablog 9ja
- A Nigerian soldier, identified as Jay Matol, has been accused of rping and klling his girlfriend, Ugadu Jennifer, over allegations of cheating.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Nigerian Navy considering legal redress over trending “mischievous story” of sectional recruitment supplementary list -
Global Upfront,
23 hours ago
2
Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100 -
Too Xclusive,
18 hours ago
3
Tokyo 2020: Nigeria's D'Tigers beat Argentina 94-71 2 days after upsetting United States basketball team -
Legit,
9 hours ago
4
VP Osinbajo unveils team Nigeria?s official outfit to Tokyo Olympics, sends forth athletes (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Nigeria will always support a united Cameroon ― Buhari -
Nigerian Tribune,
4 hours ago
6
Gov Obaseki speaks on returning to APC -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
Nigerian couple celebrate birth of their triplets after 15 years of waiting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Senate moves to stop JAMB from admitting candidates below 18 years -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
9
Why I didn’t join Sunday Igboho’s Yoruba Nation protests, by Gani Adams -
The Nation,
5 hours ago
10
FG commences construction of Kaduna-Kano rail — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
7 hours ago
