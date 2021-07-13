Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian governors to decide on PIB, State Judiciary, legislative autonomy on Wednesday – NGF
Daily Post  - Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Nigerian governors from the 36 states of the federation will meet on Wednesday to debate the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), financial autonomy for state Judiciary and Legislature among other issues.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Governors To Decide On PIB, State Judiciary, Legislative Autonomy On Wednesday – NGF The Herald:
Governors To Decide On PIB, State Judiciary, Legislative Autonomy On Wednesday – NGF
Nigerian Governors to Decide On PIB, State Judiciary, Legislative Autonomy On Wednesday – NGF Gist 36:
Nigerian Governors to Decide On PIB, State Judiciary, Legislative Autonomy On Wednesday – NGF
Nigerian Governors to Decide On PIB, State Judiciary, Legislative Autonomy On Wednesday – NGF Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian Governors to Decide On PIB, State Judiciary, Legislative Autonomy On Wednesday – NGF
PIB/Judiciary Autonomy: Governors To Meet On Wednesday Anaedo Online:
PIB/Judiciary Autonomy: Governors To Meet On Wednesday
Nigerian Governors to Decide On PIB, State Judiciary, Legislative Autonomy On Wednesday – NGF Tori News:
Nigerian Governors to Decide On PIB, State Judiciary, Legislative Autonomy On Wednesday – NGF


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Navy considering legal redress over trending “mischievous story” of sectional recruitment supplementary list - Global Upfront, 21 hours ago
2 COVID-19 third wave: Immigration must keep eyes on travellers – Sanwo-Olu - PM News, 24 hours ago
3 Governor Sanwo-olu mourns Sound Sultan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Wizkid Makes History As “Essence” Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Debut At No.82 On Billboard Hot 100 - Too Xclusive, 17 hours ago
5 VP Osinbajo unveils team Nigeria?s official outfit to Tokyo Olympics, sends forth athletes (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Gov Obaseki speaks on returning to APC - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Lagos Assembly Urges Sanwo-Olu To Equip Neighbourhood Watch Personnel - Independent, 1 day ago
8 Senate moves to stop JAMB from admitting candidates below 18 years - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 FG commences construction of Kaduna-Kano rail — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 5 hours ago
10 Governor Sanwo-Olu Arrests Suspected Traffic Robbers In Ojota (Photos) - Fresh Reporters, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info